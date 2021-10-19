Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,078,825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,310,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,103,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 222,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

