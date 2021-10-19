Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,800 shares during the quarter. Gores Guggenheim accounts for about 0.7% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $21,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGPIU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

