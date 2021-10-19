Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

GSEV stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VII has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSEV. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter worth $596,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $8,005,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $6,188,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $2,475,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

