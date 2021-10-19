Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $50,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 498.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.