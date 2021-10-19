Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 48.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 199,961 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 615.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 84,389 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPMT opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $736.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.