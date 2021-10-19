Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 30.0% in September

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 2,109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,602,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

