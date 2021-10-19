Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. 6,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,721. The firm has a market cap of $321.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the second quarter worth $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the second quarter worth $187,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 100.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.