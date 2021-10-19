Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

