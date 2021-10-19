GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GP. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $295.22 million, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 7.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

