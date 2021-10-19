Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.45. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

