Gulden One Day Volume Reaches $60,550.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $8.50 million and $60,550.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.00293116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 554,062,650 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.