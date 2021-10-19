Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading Down 8.6%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4626 per share. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

