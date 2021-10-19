Halving Coin Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00064819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,436.14 or 0.99670435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.30 or 0.05947435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.