Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.80. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

