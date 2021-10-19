Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
HL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.50 ($21.67).
Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,460.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.33.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
