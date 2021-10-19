Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.50 ($21.67).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,460.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.33.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

