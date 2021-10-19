Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $10.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.09, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.