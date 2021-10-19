Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Up 24.2% in September

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 701,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 5,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $569,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,282,470.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,421,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Hayward by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $8,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

