HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 261.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.22. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

