Head-To-Head Review: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) vs. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Bank System and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.13%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Risk & Volatility

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Community Bank System pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 30.51% 9.37% 1.35% Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Bank System and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $617.70 million 6.16 $164.68 million $3.23 21.86 Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 3.69 $104.72 million $2.43 25.31

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Community Bank System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Community Bank System on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration service, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment comprises of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

