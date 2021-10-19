Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $30.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $33.29. 1,124,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,889. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

