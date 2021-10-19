Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,561 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.