Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $628,907.46 and $40,413.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00100089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,142.40 or 0.99737420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.42 or 0.05977734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020981 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.