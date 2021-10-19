Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,973,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,462,938 shares during the period. Hess accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.25% of Hess worth $608,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $2,971,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 20.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Shares of HES traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. 9,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,505. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

