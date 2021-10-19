Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) PT Raised to $27.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HESM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $26.41 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $661.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.20%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $10,672,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

