Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Buy”

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

