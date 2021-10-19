Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.
Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.