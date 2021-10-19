Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

