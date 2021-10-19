Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

