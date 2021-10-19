Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.