HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,636 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 456.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 965,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after acquiring an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

