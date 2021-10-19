HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Portland General Electric comprises 4.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. 5,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,490. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

