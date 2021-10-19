HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $12.18 Million in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,255,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,179,000. DiamondHead accounts for 1.7% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 2.91% of DiamondHead as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of DiamondHead by 100.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,835. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

