HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of NorthWestern worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,789. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

