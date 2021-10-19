Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HLMNY remained flat at $$24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Holmen AB has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

