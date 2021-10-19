Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HOMB stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

