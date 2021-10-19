Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 338,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

HBNC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,791. The stock has a market cap of $793.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

