Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $465.02 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,577 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $465,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $2,387,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. 165,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

