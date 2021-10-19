Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,692,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 519,222 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $270,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. 247,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,616,968. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.26 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

