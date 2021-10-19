Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 336,779 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,447,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,779 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $147,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 173,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,124. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -898.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

