Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 45,800 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Enstar Group worth $96,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESGR traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

