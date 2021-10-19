HSBC’s (HSBC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Investec raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised HSBC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. Analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

