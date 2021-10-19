Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HULCF opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Hulic has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

