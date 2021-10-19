Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Shares Down 12.3%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) was down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 20,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydromer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydromer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.