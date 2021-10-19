ICONIQ Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 296,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,000. Marqeta accounts for approximately 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

MQ stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 90,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

