IDEX (IEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IEX opened at $213.38 on Tuesday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

