IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.0% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $644.26. 928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $658.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.48 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.