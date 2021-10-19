iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

