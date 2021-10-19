IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. FMR LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in IHS Markit by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,848,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

