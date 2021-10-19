IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $125.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.