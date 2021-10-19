Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $390.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Illumina’s research and development expenses increased 30.3% year over year, while selling, general & administrative expenses rose 133.3% in the second quarter of 2021. These pushed up operating costs by 85.2%. These rising costs are building pressure on the bottom line. Further, on lack of clarity related to the resurgence of coronavirus and emergence of the delta strain, the company had to put some moderation in terms of its second-half 2021 expectation related to business growth. The GRAIL acquisition-related complications are weighing on the stock. On a positive note, Illumina exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year improvement in segmental revenues across all geographies surpassed the company’s expectations. In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ILMN. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,698. Illumina has a 12 month low of $288.01 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,244. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

