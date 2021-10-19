IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.25

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Several analysts have commented on IMIAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

